Empowering Independence with Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For individuals with visual impairments, the path to independence is paved with specialized skills and the confidence to navigate a sighted world. Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind, a West Michigan-based non-profit, is providing both. Through their year-round programming they are proving that a loss of sight should never mean a loss of opportunity.

The organization’s mission centers on teaching "skills of blindness" in a supportive, high-energy environment. From gardening and cooking to outdoor exploration, Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind focuses on a "can-do" attitude.

This philosophy is embodied by Camp Director Aris Wallace, whose journey with Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind began as a young camper. Over the years, Wallace transitioned from participant to mentor and now leads the very programs that shaped his own independence, serving as a powerful role model for the next generation.

The 2026 season is already off to an active start. Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind recently returned from a Hard Water Angling trip at Camp Daggett in Petoskey. In collaboration with certified instructors, campers braved the Michigan winter to learn the science and skill of ice fishing, demonstrating that the great outdoors is accessible to everyone with the right tools and community.

Looking ahead, Executive Director Gwen Botting and her team already have a few events slated for 2026. Upcoming highlights include a Tandem Bike Event at Island Lake State Park on April 18 and the annual Camp Clean-up Day on April 25. These events are designed not only for fun but to foster financial literacy, physical fitness, and social connections among peers who share similar life experiences.

Watch our interview to get a recap of their ice fishing expedition and to learn about the vital role Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind plays in our community. To learn more about how to get involved, volunteer, or view current employment opportunities, visit their website at oubmichigan.org. Watch our interview for more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok