Emily Richett shares hands-on summer entertainment for kids

With end-of-school-year festivities and summer approaching, if you're a parent figuring out how to keep the kids entertained without the screens, Lifestyle contributor and Mama Bear Survival author Emily Richett returned to the Morning Mix to share these products for a more analog, hands-on summer.

edZOOcation Subscription Box

These subscription boxes are wildlife and conservation-themed with hands-on activities, games, crafts, books, and science projects. Designed by a mother and tailored by age, the activities included fit children's learning stages. A portion of every box supports real-world conservation efforts!

Raddish Kids

This subscription box is a cooking and baking theme that is for children ages four to teenage years. Boxes also include table conversation cards for family dinner conversations.

Micro Kickboard scooters

If kids want to get outside this summer, these scooters are built for infants through adults! With different models to choose from, these scooters are the most-awarded scooter brand in the world.

Wondergarten

Wondergarten's early childhood curriculum just released their summer programming, filled with seasonal crafts, baking projects, nature activities, and more for families. Parents can also join the free, online group to connect with other parents and share ideas from Wondergarten's mom creator, Lisa!

Beautiful Feet Books presents "Far Field"

This company is for older children, fostering development for science and nature study with botanical illustrations, hands-on experiments, guided field trips, and more.

Camp Snap Camera

This camera is perfect without a digital screen! Up to 500 photographs can be taken without having to do so on a phone - distraction-free! Photos can be transferred to a computer and printed out.

Visit mamabearsurvival.com for more information.

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