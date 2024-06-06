EmbraceHer Conference empowers young girls to become strong grown women

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's hard to be a teenage girl. Still, it's such an important time in a young woman's life to build confidence, establish and maintain healthy relationships, and find the path forward to being a successful adult.

The upcoming EmbraceHer Summit brings together young girls of color, providing a space to instill their confidence and establish a firm belief in their strength.

The goal of the summit is to help teens build sisterhood, boost self-confidence, nurture healthy relationships, and uplift each other in an empowering environment.

There will be workshops and activities that explore the concept of growth, resilience, and self-discovery during the formative years of adolescence. Plus, keynote speaker Donasia Jackson will talk with attendees in hopes to empower young women by sharing her challenges and how she overcame them to become the successful woman she is today.

The conference will be held on Thursday, July 18 at the New Vintage Place.

The event is free to attend, but students must register by June 30. Register at hwmuw.org/embraceher.

The conference is hosted by Heart of West Michigan United Way, Girls Growing II Women, and Helping our Adolescents Prosper (HOAP).

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok