Embellish Handbells to hold spring concert this weekend

Embellish Handbells, West Michigan's premiere handbell ensemble comprised of 18 ringers, are taking the stage this weekend for their Spring Concert at Cornerstone University's Matthews Performing Arts Center.

This year's concert theme, "An Enchanted Spring", celebrates seasonal renewal with pieces that invoke whimsy, spirit, and the diverse musicality that handbell artistry brings. Embellish will perform hits from Taylor Swift and K-Pop artists, as well as original compositions.

The concert will take place Sunday, May 3, with the performance beginning at 4 P.M.

Tickets are $15 for adults when purchased today, then increase to $20 beginning tomorrow. Children and students receive free admission.

Embellish music director Brenda E. Austin and five of the 18 ringers spoke to Todd and Michelle about the concert and give a taste of what to expect at the concert!

For more information on the group and to purchase tickets for the Spring Concert, visit embellishhandbells.com. Stay up to date on concerts and events on Facebook.

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