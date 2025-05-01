Embellish Handbells prepare to ring in spring concert with popular hits

Founded in 1995, Embellish Handbells is a community group of musicians from across West Michigan. The premier handbell ensemble will perform their Spring Concert on Sunday, May 4, at Cornerstone University's Matthews Performing Arts Center at 3 P.M.

This year's theme, "There's No Place Like Home", features songs from "Wicked" and "The Greatest Showman", and in the spirit of May the Fourth, a piece from "Star Wars" will also be performed. Original handbell compositions will also be part of the repertoire.

Tickets start at $12 when purchased in advance, or $14 at the door. Kids and students have free admission.

The group has other performances and community events year-round, ringing seven octaves of Malmark handbells and five and a half octaves of Malmark ChoirChimes. That totals over 130 bells and chimes that create the group's equipment.

For more information on the group and to purchase tickets for the Spring Concert, visit embellishhandbells.com. Stay up to date on concerts and events on Facebook.

