Elvis Tribute Artist Jake Slater Returning to Ionia Theatre

Michigan native Jake Slater is an award-wining Elvis Presley tribute artist, performing across the United States and Canada. His impersonation of the King of Rock and Roll has lead him to Elvis tribute competitions in Branson, Missouri, Memphis, Tennessee, and even The King's birthplace of Tupelo, Mississippi.

Jake has had a connection to the Ionia County Commission on Aging, thanks to local "Elvis Expert" Linda Ciangi and local fans, hosting fundraising events for the Commission since 2017.

Jake Slater as Elvis Presley will return to the Ionia Theatre for a fundraising event to benefit the Commission on August 10. Doors will open at 3 P.M., with the showtime beginning at 4 P.M. A special meet and greet with Jake will be available at the Ionia County Commission on Aging between 2 P.M. and 3 P.M., only with special advance ticket purchases.

Tickets are available to purchase online at ionia-theatre.com, the theatre box office, or in-person at the Ionia County Commission on Aging weekdays from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

General admission tickets are $10, with the advanced-purchased meet and greet tickets running $15. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the show at $16.

Linda, along with Ionia County Commission on Aging Carol Hanulcik and City of Ionia Downtown Devleopment Authority Director Cassie Rice, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the fundraiser's history and what audiences can look forward to!

Visit ioniacounty.org for more information on the Commission on Aging. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

