Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater performing at Ionia Theatre for benefit concert

The Ionia Theatre is about to get all shook up as Elvis Tribute Artist Jake Slater is returning to the Ionia Theatre with the Josh Ramses Band for an evening of unforgettable performances while supporting the Ionia Theatre’s Next Act initiative. The performance and fundraiser is set to take place Sunday, August 9 at 4 P.M.

Jake's award-winning performances have taken him across Michigan and nationwide, including Memphis, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri. He has been performing at the Ionia Theatre since 2017, bridging the gap between history and community at the historic Theatre.

Tickets are $10 when purchased in advance, then increase to $15 the day of the show and can be purchased at the Ionia Theatre box office, city hall, or online.

Jake, Elvis fan and local historian Linda Ciangi, and Ionia Theatre Director Cassie Rice visited the Morning Mix to talk about the partnership's evolution and what audiences can look forward to!

The Ionia Theatre is located at 205 W Main Street. Visit cityofionia.org for more information.

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