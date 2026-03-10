Elevate your spring break packing with MomHint's Sherri French

Spring is quickly approaching, which means that now is the time to begin those spring break plans. Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French visited the Morning Mix with these great ideas to add to your packing list as you prepare to hit the road for fun with the family!

Shipt



Skip the last-minute store run and maximize your relaxation.

From travel snacks to the forgotten beach towel, Shipt is the ultimate Spring Break “parent-hack” for a stress-free getaway or fully stocked staycation.

If you’re traveling and need a little help getting items once you get to your destination, Shipt offers members address updates, so you can take your membership with you!

So if you’re out of sunscreen in Florida, or want to order groceries ahead of your arrival, you can access same-day delivery from Shipt's network of more than 100 retailers and grocers wherever you are this spring break.

Staying put? Shipt can help you entertain the kids at home with crafts and games, ingredients for a family pizza night in from local grocers, and more.

Visit shipt.com or download the app to learn more and get started with their 14-day free trial!

Secret

Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant – starting at $13.99



The new Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant now provides clinically proven 100 hour sweat protection against three types of sweat: stress, heat and activity.

The triple-acting formula offers 3X the stress sweat protection versus the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant.

It's made with a hyaluronic acid and helps to strengthen the skin’s barrier, plus designed with an invisible solid formula to ensure no white residue is left on your clothing.

Available at retailers nationwide.

VacPax

VacPax Vacuum Sealed Travel Bags with Rechargeable Electric Pump - $59.99



Most people don’t realize that about half the space in their suitcase is just air between their clothes. VacPax travel vacuum bags remove that air so you can compress your clothes and pack much more in the same suitcase.

You can fit up to twice as much clothing in your luggage, which makes travel much easier.

With airlines charging more for bags and carry-on space, maximizing suitcase space is more important than ever.

VacPax is perfect for travelers, families packing for kids, business trips, and long vacations.

It comes with it’s own pump and it’s so easy to use. Put your clothes in the bag, turn on the small pump, and watch it shrink down in seconds.

You can pack a full week of clothing in a carry-on using VacPax.

Available from Amazon.

Flytographer

30-minute Flytographer Shoot or Gift Card - $325

60-minute Flytographer Shoot or Gift Card - $425

90-minute Flytographer Shoot or Gift Card - $590

Layflat Photo Book - $215 USD (Save $25 when bundled with a shoot or gift card!)



Have you ever come back from a family vacation and you're not in a single photo? Like you weren't even there?

Founded by a mom who felt the exact same way, Flytographer lets you book an amazing local photographer in 350+ cities worldwide, wherever your family is headed this spring break.

Book online at https://flytog.co/MOMHINT for $25 off your first Flytographer shoot!

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok