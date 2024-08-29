Elevate your Labor Day menu with these delicious recipes

Labor Day is the unofficial last day of summer and a chance to enjoy outdoor grilling before the cool temperatures set in.

Shanti Appello, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares recipes on how to elevate your menu with these vibrant and nutrient-dense recipes:

Higher Protein Spinach Artichoke Dip



1 cup whole milk cottage cheese (4%)

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

10 oz. can artichokes

12 oz. frozen spinach, defrosted and thoroughly drained

1 5 oz. can water chestnuts, finely chopped

4 oz. light cream cheese

¾ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. dried basil

2 tsp. onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions



Blend cottage cheese in a blender until smooth. In a large serving bowl, add all ingredients and mix until well combined. Serve with veggie crudites, crackers or baked chips.

Grilled Corn and Avocado Pasta Salad



3 ears corn

Spray oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 avocado, diced

2 cups orecchiette or bowtie pasta, cooked

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup cotija cheese

3 green onion stalks, chopped

¼ cup olive oil mayonnaise

1 lime, juiced

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp. onion powder

1/3 cup cilantro, chopped

1 pinch red pepper flakes

Instructions



Cook pasta according to package instructions. Preheat grill to medium. Oil grates to prevent sticking. Once hot, add corn. Spray corn with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill the corn for 7 minutes, turning every few minutes, until ears are lightly browned. Remove from the grill and let cool. Carefully cut the kernels from the cob and transfer them to a large mixing bowl. Add the avocado, pasta, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese and green onions. In a separate bowl, whisk mayonnaise, lime juice, honey, onion powder, cilantro and red pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle dressing over the corn salad and mix until well combined.

Pineapple Jalapeño-marinated Grilled Chicken



1 14 oz. can pineapple slices in 100% juice

2 jalapeños, seeds removed, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp. honey

1/3 cup olive oil

1.5 lbs. chicken tenders or cutlets

Cilantro, for garnish

1 lime, wedged, for serving

Instructions



In a bowl, add 1/3 cup pineapple juice, jalapeños, garlic, soy sauce, honey and olive oil. Mix until well combined. Reserve ¼ cup of marinade. Marinade chicken for at least 2 hours Preheat grill to medium-high. Oil grates. Once grill is hot, add chicken. Grill on each side until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. When chicken has about 10 degrees left to go, brush over reserved marinade and add sliced pineapple to grates and grill on each side until golden grill marks appear. Top chicken with cilantro and serve with grilled pineapple and lime wedges if desired.

For recipes and more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.



