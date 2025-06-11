Elevate Your Game: Tillman Elite Annual Basketball Camp coming to Byron Center

Get ready to experience top-tier basketball training right here in Grand Rapids!

The Tillman Elite Annual Basketball Camp, founded by Grand Rapids native and Boston Celtics power forward Xavier Tillman, is back for another year of intensive skill-building and unforgettable fun. Fresh off his 2024 national title win with the Celtics, Xavier Tillman and his dedicated team are bringing their expertise home to empower the next generation of athletes.

The Tillman Elite Annual Basketball Camp is designed for athletes in grades 3-11, focusing on building a solid foundation of essential basketball skills.

The camp offers a comprehensive mix of daily activities designed to elevate every participant's game. This includes targeted skill workouts to introduce and practice new techniques, engaging scrimmages that build towards an exciting tournament, and dedicated strength and conditioning sessions to boost physical performance. Beyond the court, athletes will benefit from mental training exercises to develop toughness and focus, alongside nutrition workshops emphasizing proper fueling for peak athletic performance.

Xavier Tillman is one of the coaches! He is joined by Christian Rodriguez, the Director of Tillman Elite and an accomplished NBA Skills Trainer, and James Beck II, who serves as Co-Director.

The camp runs from July 7-10 at Byron Center High School. There are two sessions available: 9am-12p for 3rd-6th graders, and 1-4p for 7-12 graders. The cost to attend is $230.

Don't miss this opportunity to train with the best and become part of the Tillman Elite family! For more information, visit tillmanelite.com. You can also visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok