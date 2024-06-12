Ele's Place West Michigan seeking volunteers for facilitator training

Losing a loved one is hard for anyone, and everyone processes grief differently. For children it can be difficult and confusing, but there's an opportunity for the community to be part of their healing process through Ele's Place by volunteering.

Ele's Place relies on volunteers to facilitate peer support programs each week. Whether they are serving as a support group facilitator with one of our bereavement groups, representing Ele’s Place as an outreach ambassador at community events, or helping with fundraising events or clerical support in the office, volunteers all play a critical role in helping grieving children cope with the challenges they are facing.

Volunteers will complete online independent learning modules by July 11 and then attend two virtual and one in-person training session.

There will be Zoom training on July 16 and 17 from 5:30-9:00 p.m. and in-person training on July 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ele's Place.

To register, contact ecolbert@elesplace.org or call 616-301-1605 ext. 5102.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok