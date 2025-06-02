Ele's Place to host inaugural Healing Hearts 5K

Ele's Place has served more than 43,000 children across Michigan over the past 30 years. They maintain an ongoing commitment of providing bereavement programs for children ages 3 to 18 who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or anyone significant in their life, and provide services free of charge for as long as a family needs them.

This year, Ele's Place is introducing a new event, the "Healing Hearts 5K Run For Kids Grief Relief". A run-or-walk event, event proceeds will go towards their mission, as well as allow runners the option to sponsor or participate in honor of someone special in their life who has died. Memory hearts will be available to purchase during registration and will be displayed at the event. Sign-up cost as a runner is $35 and is not bibbed or timed.

The 5K will be Sunday, June 8 at Millennium Park in Walker. Registration opens at 9:30 A.M. along with Kid Zone activities, featuring a trampoline show, face painting, yard games, and more. There will be a Kid's Dash for children ages three to six beginning at 10:55, with the 5K start time at 11 A.M. The Kid Zone will remain open until 12:30 P.M., and post-run/walk snacks and beverages will also be available until 12:30 P.M.

Visit runsignup.com to sign up for the race or sign up to volunteer at the event.

To learn more about Ele's Place, visit elesplace.org.

