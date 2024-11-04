Watch Now
Ele's Place needs help sponsoring kids during Children's Grief Awareness Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

November is Children's Grief Awareness Month. When we lose a family member everyone suffers, and it's crucial to process those feelings and emotions healthily.

Ele's Place of West Michigan exists to help children process their grief journey, but they need help from funders and the community to make that happen. The non-profit has a goal to sponsor 30 children for an entire year, that's one for each day of November.

It takes a donation of $600 to sponsor one child or teen for one full year of weekly grief support groups at Ele's Place.

To donate, or to learn more, visit elesplace.org.

