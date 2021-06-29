Ele's Place in need of Group Facilitator volunteers

In-person groups are gathering once again at Ele's Place in Grand Rapids. Talking and meeting face-to-face is a crucial part of helping a child through grief, but in order to make this happen, volunteers are needed.

Ele's Place is looking for volunteers to become Group Facilitators, leaders who oversee in-person meetings to help guide and comfort children in their journey of grief.

Ele's Place relies on trained volunteers to provide bereavement support services to grieving children at no cost to families.

Training will take place on the following dates and times:

Session 1: Independent Learning- This will be done on your own time.

Session 2: Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Session 3: Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Completion of the Independent Learning and Attendance at both training sessions is required to volunteer as a Group Facilitator. No previous experience is necessary.

To participate, submit a volunteer application and contact Elsie Colbert at (616)-301-1605 ext. 5102 or via email.

Ele's Place is located at 2000 Michigan Street Northeast in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by visiting elesplace.org or call (616)-301-1605 x 5105.