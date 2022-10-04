Ele's Place hosting Courage, Comfort & Cocktails on Oct. 18

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is a journey of grief best not walked alone, especially for children and teens. Ele's Place is such an important resource in West Michigan for these kids looking to find comfort. Diana Rodriguez, Ele's Place West Michigan Ambassador Mom, joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to share her story along with Director, Tammy Squire.

Also, the Courage, Comfort & Cocktails event to raise funds for Ele's Place is on October 18. The event will take place at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids starting at 6pm.

During the event you can indulge in mouth-watering food and beverage tastings prepared by some of West Michigan's best restaurants and culinary experts. You'll also have the opportunity to bid on unique live and silent auction items.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

