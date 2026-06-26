Ele's Place helps families navigate grief through support, care, and resources

There are no words to surmise the magnitude of grief that involves the death of a child. Ele's Place West Michigan serves as a resource for children and families navigating the grief journey of losing a child in their life, whether those seeking their services are the parents or siblings.

Matt and Lynn Hoeksema have served as the organization's Courage, Comfort, and Cocktails sponsor-level supporters, serve as personal and professional donors to Ele's Place, and have served as the organization's ambassadors in 2021. Following the death of their son, Riley in 2016, giving back to an organization that has provided so much for themselves and other families in West Michigan is essential.

Matt and Lynne visited the Morning Mix along with Ele's Place West Michigan director Tammy Campbell to share more about their journey and how others can get involved.

Visit elesplace.org for more information.

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