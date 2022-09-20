Electric String Music Ensemble performing at Rivertown Crossings on Sept. 25

ESME is a classically-trained, acoustic fusion string group based that performs mashups and arrangements blending classical repertoire and instruments with modern music, and they're bringing their sound to Grandville in an upcoming performance at Rivertown Crossings Mall.

ESME's "Howl's Moving Castle" Concert will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. It will take place at the Rivertown Crossings Mall Food Court in front of Celebration Cinema Rivertown.

General admission seating is free. Special Front Row Reserved seating tickets can be purchased via email request: esmelivemusic@gmail.com.

Learn more about upcoming events at eclecticstringmusicensemble.com.

EMSE's mission is to bring together audiences of different ages, backgrounds, demographics, and parts of the community through the shared experience of ESME’s uniquely accessible, live music programs. They combine classical music with genres such as pop, rock, jazz, folk, Americana, bluegrass, spiritual, film, hip-hop, and more.