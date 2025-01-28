Electric Avenue set to showcase EVs at Michigan International Auto Show

The Michigan International Auto Show is cruising into DeVos Place on February 6th - 9th, and it's bringing the future of driving with it.

This year's show features the third rendition of Electric Avenue, a showcase of the latest and greatest electric vehicles from leading manufacturers. Get an up-close look at cutting-edge models, explore innovative technologies, and learn about the benefits of going electric.

Electric Avenue is more than just a display of new cars; it's an educational experience. Experts will be on hand to answer your questions about EVs, charging infrastructure, and the environmental impact of electric driving.

James Morin, the founder of Electric Mitten, will be there to share his insights and passion for electric vehicles. He'll be leading discussions and answering questions, helping you navigate the exciting world of EVs. Electric Mitten is a dedicated space to educating and empowering Michiganders about the benefits of EVs. Todd spoke with James to learn more.

Michigan International Auto Show

Thursday, February 6th: 11 AM - 9 PM

Friday, February 7th: 11 AM - 9 PM

Saturday, February 8th: 10 AM - 9 PM

Sunday, February 9th: 10 AM - 6 PM

Whether you're a seasoned car enthusiast or simply curious about the future of transportation, the Michigan International Auto Show is a must-visit event. Explore the latest models, experience the thrill of Electric Avenue, and get informed about the EV revolution. It's all happening at DeVos Place February 6th-9th. Get your tickets now!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok