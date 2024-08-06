El Informador's Celebration of Education and Backpack Giveaway takes place August 10

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When kids head back to the classroom, having the right school supplies can help them be successful right from the start. El Informador aims to make sure local students have those tools for learning through their annual Backpack Giveaway.

On August 10 , El Informador's Celebration of Education and Backpack Giveaway, will take place at Wyoming High School. Parents and students in need can head to the school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last to grab a backpack and collect school supplies for the upcoming year.

The event is free and open to the public, however, it's first come, first served.

More information can be found at elinformadorusa.com.

