Eggcellent Easter gift ideas from MomHint's Sherri French

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Easter is approaching, and that means it's time to start hunting for gifts your family can enjoy! MomHint's Sherri French shares some eggcellent ideas for your Easter celebrations.

Shipt with Meijer

Shipt same-day delivery offerings; 14-day free trial.

· Shipt should be every parent’s go-to helper for Easter essentials and more.

· Shipt can help to create a memorable celebration—delivering fresh groceries for a delicious brunch and everything you need to for those Easter baskets.

· It is simple and easy to use, plus Shipt offers beloved features like Preferred Shopper and Real-time Order Tracking to make using the app that much better.

· With national favorites like Sephora, Lowe’s, and CVS and beloved local grocers specific to each city, Shipt has a curated list of retailers ready to fill nearly any need customers might have as they prepare for Easter celebrations.

· Take advantage of special savings now through Easter Sunday!

· Get $10 off an order of $50+ with the code on your screen - and check out the deals tab in your Shipt app or Shipt.com for more ways to save this Easter.

Pottery Barn

Botanical Bunny Cotton Tablecloth - $139 | Floral Bunny Stoneware Cookie Jar - $47.99 | Botanical Bunny Stoneware Salad Plates | Floral Bunny Stoneware Condiment Server

· Pottery Barn is your one-stop shop for everything you need to host the perfect Easter meal.

· Set the perfect table with Pottery Barn’s Botanical Bunny Cotton Tablecloth. What I love is that it’s so easy to clean. Just toss into the washer with warm water and tumble dry on low heat.

· A beautiful addition to your Easter hosting, this Floral Bunny Cookie Jar is made from stoneware with a white glaze finish.

Crayola

Crayola Light-Ups - $9.99 | Paw Patrol Scribble Scrubbie Pups 1 ct - $4.99 | Scribble Scrubbie Pets 1 ct - $3.99 | 6 ct Egg Chalk - $4.99 | Color Wonder Markers & Coloring Pages - Bluey | Color Wonder Markers and Coloring Pages Ariel

· Crayola has you covered as a candy alternative for Easter.

· Shine bright with new Easter bunny and egg Crayola Light-Ups using Ultra-Clean Washable Markers.

· The light ups allow kids to color again and again as they decorate for Easter.

· For the mess free artist, Color Wonder Bluey is the perfect Easter gift.

· Using a markers-to-paper technology, the Color Wonder markers show up on specially formulated Color Wonder paper, allowing parents to remain carefree as their kids create!

· Don't forget the Paw Patrol Scribble Scrubbie Pups as they join their pet friends in the basket. Scribble, scrub and scribble again for all day play!

Tarte Cosmetics

Shape Tape blue concealer stick - $29 | Maracuja juicy melt mask - $27 | Lights, Camera, Lashes platinum mascara - $28 | Life Lock setting spray - $32 | Tartelette in bloom and toasted mini palettes

· Stuff your teens' baskets full of the makeup products that they want from Tarte Cosmetics.

· Everything they want for the face, lips, eyes and more.

To find details on all of these Easter ideas and more, head to @momhinton Instagram and TikTok.

