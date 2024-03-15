Egg-cellent Easter Basket Goodies for Kids

Besides planning an epic Easter egg hunt, the next biggest task is putting the right goodies in everyone's basket. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, showed us some great items for the kiddos.

Pix Brix

Where to Buy: pix-brix.com

Description:



These delightful blocks are part of the Pix Brix Color Series collection, featuring 3 palettes: Dark, Medium and Light.

Each series has 32 different colors to choose from.

Pix Brix bulk boxes come in either 250 or 500 piece counts

StickiKubes by KOMARC GAMES

Where to Buy: amazon.com

Description:



StickiKubes are mini stacking cubes that stick to anything except fabric. Kids can use them to make their own custom 2D and 3D designs, as well as to decorate anything else in the house, office, or classroom!

StickiKubes are made from a customized polymer without adhesive added, making them safe for kids. They are worry-free, entertaining toys that kids love to stick to their faces and arms!



Connetix

Where to Buy: Amazon.com

Description:



Connetix Magnetic Tiles are a fun way to encourage STEAM learning, fine and gross motor skills, and cognitive development

Our 32-piece Pastel Mini Pack features 16 squares, 8 isosceles triangles, and 8 equilateral triangles in earthly pastel colors

These building magnets offer endless possibilities to foster children’s creativity. Children can use our magnetic building blocks to build houses, boats, animals, car parks, and mandalas to unleash creative inspiration

Connetix Tiles’ signature bevel design allows Connetix tiles to be durable while creating beautiful refractions; Our magnetic tiles are built to last and will grow with your children for years to come

Canal Toys: Airbrush Plush "Mini-Size" Mystery Kit 2 Pack

Where to Buy: Amazon.com

Description:



Customize two mini plush characters! Each of these mystery kits comes with two adorable and soft surprise plushies! Which two will you get?! Collect all the characters or trade with your friends!

The included spray tool and stick-on stencils make it fun and easy to customize. The possibilities are endless! Store everything in this adorable reusable container.

These little plushies are your blank canvas. Design and decorate them to match your personal style!

Create cool color-blended effects and add trendy shapes like flowers, hearts, and more! When you’re ready for a new design, simply wash your plush and start again!

Easter Slime:

Where to Buy: SLOOMOO Institute

Description:

