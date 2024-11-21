Easy recipes from Family Fare to cook up while watching football on Thanksgiving

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Our friends at Family Fare have a great idea. Let's tailgate Thanksgiving! Football, food, and family have always been stalwarts of the holiday and this year it's a Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions matchup!

Beyond the great recipe ideas Todd learned while paying them a visit, it may be the prices that have you headed to your local store. Pies as low as $4.99 and turkey as low as 32 cents a pound!

Watch this segment to get some great ideas and then start putting together that grocery list. You can always head to shopfamilyfare.com for all these recipes and more.

