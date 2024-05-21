Easy Memorial Day Crafts for Kids

Memorial Day is a special time of year for families. The holiday marks the unofficial kick-off to Summer but it's also a time to remember and honor those who gave their lives protecting our country. Creating patriotic crafts is fun and easy way to commemorate Memorial Day. They're also perfect options for when the Fourth of July rolls around, too.

1. Paper Plate Liberty Crowns: Make a majestic crown out of a paper plate and encourage the kids to design it with patriotic colors and classic symbols.

Materials:



Paper Plates

Red, White, Blue Construction Paper

Red and Blue markers or paint

Hole Punch

String

Glue

2. Paper Plate Wreaths: An all-time favorite toddler and preschooler craft.

Materials:



Paper Plates

Red, White, Blue Construction Paper

Hole Punch

String

Glue

Star Template

Ribbon

3. Custom Painted Wine Bottles: Instead of recycling them, add a glow to your porch with these light up wine bottles.

Materials:



Wine Bottles without the labels

Acrylic Paint or Markers

Paint Brushes

Cork Lights

4. Safety Pin Stretchy Bracelets: Easy to make and the perfect way to keep kids busy during those holiday picnics.

Materials:

1" Safety pins, 26 total

Small seed beads

elastic cord

1/4" wide beads

scissors

