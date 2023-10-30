Easterseals MORC shares how to create a sensory-friendly & inclusive trick-or-treating experience for kids

Halloween is usually an exciting time for kids, but for those with special needs like physical disabilities, sensory difficulties, or food allergies, the popular holiday may feel more challenging than celebratory.

Easterseals MORC is encouraging a sensory-friendly and inclusive trick-or-treating for kids with special needs. Helping your child know what to expect this Halloween can help make it a fun time for everyone.

Vanessa Jurewicz, clinical supervisor at Easterseals MORC shares some helpful tips and resources to help make the night as enjoyable as possible for kids with special needs.

Learn more at eastersealsmorc.org.