Eastern Kille brings back the Steenstra's Old Fashioned this holiday season

The Old Fashioned is a classic cocktail, a recipe that's been around since the 1800s. Eastern Kille has teamed up with Steenstra's to bring back the Windmill Cookie Old Fashioned Cocktail, already bottled and ready to serve, just in time for the holidays.

The cocktail is described as "harmoniously blended aged bourbon, a touch of sweetness and the warmth of subtle baking spices found in the beloved cookie". It is recommended to simply pour over ice, and enjoy.

The Steenstra's Old Fashioned is the second ready-to-drink cocktail offered by Eastern Kille along with their Espresso Martini.

The last time the cocktail was released, it immediately sold out. So, in response to that demand, the distillery is bringing the spirit back for the 2024 holiday season. They are doubling production and expanding their reach into major retailers across the state where you will often find the cocktail next to the Steenstra's Windmill Cookies.

Learn more about the Steenstra's Old Fashioned and other spirits they sell at easternkille.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok