Eastern Floral launches "Rooted", a new plant department and non-profit partnership

Eastern Floral is launching “Rooted,” a new retail department dedicated to green plants and plant-related accessories at its Broadmoor Ave location.

While their focus is traditionally on flowers, Eastern Floral is putting a focus on green plants, which have become popular during the pandemic.

Rooted will be home to a large selection of standard house plants and more unique, exotic and hard-to-find plants of all sizes. The plant department will also carry a variety of plant accessories, practical plant tools and care items, containers, and more.

Eastern Floral will donate a portion of earnings from their new retail department to various local nonprofit organizations, starting with the Mental Health Foundation.

Following the launch of Rooted, there will be a two-day event at its Broadmoor location on June 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be refreshments, DIY plant stations, and coupon giveaways.

A silent auction of 5-10 plants will also be taking place during the event. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Mental Health Foundation.

To learn more, visit easternfloral.com.