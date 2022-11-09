Eastern Floral hosting 52nd annual Holly Jolly Holiday Open House this weekend

Eastern Floral is getting homeowners ready to decorate for the holidays by spreading inspiration, gift ideas, and DIY ideas at their 52nd annual Holly Jolly Holiday Open House this weekend.

There will be gorgeous holiday decorations, discounts, raffles, winter succulent garden design classes, live Reindeer, crafts, and so much more.

The open house will take place at 2836 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Grand Rapids.

Hours of operation are November 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and November 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about this event and other products sold at easternfloral.com.