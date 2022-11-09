Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Eastern Floral hosting 52nd annual Holly Jolly Holiday Open House this weekend

Get the house ready for the holidays with beautiful floral decor
Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 11:54:15-05

Eastern Floral is getting homeowners ready to decorate for the holidays by spreading inspiration, gift ideas, and DIY ideas at their 52nd annual Holly Jolly Holiday Open House this weekend.

There will be gorgeous holiday decorations, discounts, raffles, winter succulent garden design classes, live Reindeer, crafts, and so much more.

The open house will take place at 2836 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Grand Rapids.

Hours of operation are November 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and November 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about this event and other products sold at easternfloral.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered