Easter hosting and gifting essentials with MomHint

Spring is here and it is almost time to gather as a family to celebrate Easter. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares some great ideas to spoil your family and enjoy the holiday break.

Jimmy Dean Premium Bacon: Hickory Smoked Bacon - $5.99



Jimmy Dean® Premium Bacon: Hickory Smoked Bacon has a bold, but balanced flavor that will perfectly complement your Easter breakfast.

Simply cook in the oven or stovetop and enjoy in minutes.

To take your Easter breakfast up a notch, try Hickory Smoked Bacon in this delicious Bacon and Egg Casserole recipe from Jimmy Dean®.

Find Jimmy Dean® Premium Bacon: Hickory Smoked Bacon in the refrigerator aisle at retailers nationwide.

Crayola: Color Wonder Bluey | Color Wonder Gabby |Less Mess Paint Sticks | Crayons: Colors of Kindness, Metallic, Neon, and Bright and Bold



Crayola products are a colorful and creative alternative to candy!

Add the mess-free magic of Color Wonder with new titles like Bluey and Gabby to your child's basket OR get creative with less mess paint sticks or vibrant and color crayons like Colors of Kindness, Bright and Bold, Metallic, or Neon!

Available at retailers nationwide

T.J. Maxx / Marshalls- Large Bunny & Butterfly Bowl - $39.99 | 2-Tiered Bunny Shaped Server - $16.99 | Rabbits With Wooden Bowl - $16.99

Head to Marshalls and T.J.Maxx to find a wide variety of amazing Easter gifting merchandise at prices that won’t break the bank.

You can find wow-worthy gifts for everyone in-store and online

Visit the brands, in the most convenient way for you, to pick out the perfect gift for your Easter baskets!

Available at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls or online at tjmaxx.com and marshalls.com

