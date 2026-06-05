Eastbrook Homes' Home Creation Studio brings design inspiration in your hands

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Eastbrook Homes is one of Michigan's premiere home builders across West Michigan and Metro Lansing, bringing quality design to each home's unique needs while giving back to the community through philanthropy. Homes range from townhomes to single-family homes with a variety of bedroom and bathroom options available for build or tour.

The company's new Home Creation Studio allows potential clients to have a hands-on look of designing their dream home with the products available, such as cabinet doors and hardware, faucets, and more. It is located at 1188 E Paris Ave SE in Grand Rapids, and has recently been redesigned to fit future home buyers and home builders design flow.

A special open house event will be held Wednesday, June 10 beginning at 3:30 P.M., with exclusive tours available when RSVP'd in advance. From 5 to 7 P.M., guests can enjoy an open-house style experience with a live chef, appetizers, and drinks.

Todd visited the Home Creation Studio and spoke with designer Ann Wierengo to learn more.

Visit eastbrookhomes.com to register for the party and learn more.

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