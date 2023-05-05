Drinks to serve at your Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Nate Blury from DrinkGR

Nate Blury from Drink GR shares a couple of drink recipes you can try for your Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Texas Ranchwater with Tapatio Tequila



2oz Tapatio Reposado

1 oz fresh squeezed Lime juice

A dash of agave nectar

Top off with Topo Chico Mineral Water

Spicey Pineapple Marg with Pardre Azul Tequila

1.5 oz Padre Reposado Tequila

.5 oz orange liqueur

1 oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Lime Juice

5. oz orange juice Directions: Whisk Hot Sauce and orange juice in a small bowl; set aside. Mix salt and chili powder on a small plate or shallow bowl. Wet rims of 2 large margarita glasses with a lime wedge. Dip glasses in the salt mixture to coat. Fill glasses with ice; set aside. Fill the cocktail shaker with ice. Add pineapple and lime juice, agave, tequila, and triple sec; shake until well mixed and chilled. Place a bar spoon upside-down over one cocktail glass. Carefully pour half of the Hot Sauce mixture over the back of a spoon, allowing the mixture to settle in the bottom of the margarita. Repeat with the remaining margarita and Hot Sauce mixture. Garnish with lime wheels and fresh pineapple slices to serve, if desired.

