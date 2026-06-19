DrinkGR's Nate Blury shares fun Father's Day gifts and cocktails

Father's Day is this weekend, and no matter how you choose to celebrate, the gift of Michigan bourbons, beers, and bar tools make the perfect gift. DrinkGR's Nate Blury joined Todd and Michelle on the Altogas patio to share these great drink and gift for the dad in your life!

Michigan-based brews:



Bar gifts:



Negroni for Dad and an Aperol Spritz for Mom recipe:

Ingredients:



1 oz gin

1 oz Campari

1 oz sweet vermouth

Garnish: 1 wide strip of fresh orange peel

Ice: High-quality, large format ice cubes

Directions:



The classic Aperol Spritz follows a strict "3-2-1" ratio. Simply combine 3 parts Prosecco, 2 parts Aperol, and 1 part club soda directly in a wine glass with ice. 3 oz. dry Prosecco, 2 oz. Aperol, 1 oz. club soda or unflavored sparkling water. Add ice cubes and 1 fresh orange slice for garnish.



For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

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