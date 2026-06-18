Downtown Pathways Project celebrates successful first quarter

The Downtown Pathways Project is a partnership between local organizations and community members to create clear pathways to housing stability, individual wellness, and economic vibrancy. The Project met all four primary goals in Q1 2026, including a pilot housing program called "Complex Care Housing".

Complex Care Housing was started by Dégagé Ministries, Catherine's Health Center, Network 180, and Trinity Health to help those who have been homeless for over five years find a place to call home.

Downtown Pathways Project is celebrating these achievements with the "Ending Homelessness: A Celebration of Impact" event hosted at the Grand Rapids Chamber tonight from 4 to 6 P.M. Guests will participate in a happy hour and hear updates from the Project and recognize community leaders making a difference in the initiative to end homelessness.

Registration for the event is available at the door and all members of the public are invited to attend.

Dégagé Ministries Executive Director Thelma Ensink and Catherine's Health Center CEO Megan Erksine visited the Morning Mix to share more.

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