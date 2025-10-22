Downtown Muskegon to hold inaugural Girlfriends Getaway Weekend

Who says you need to travel far for a great getaway weekend?

Downtown Muskegon is preparing to host an all-new weekend event focused on women. The Girlfriends Getaway weekend takes shopping, connection, and culture in downtown Muskegon with activities to take place across November 14 through 16.

The Michigan Makers Market is also expected to be part of the events, featuring over 80 artisans from across the state on November 15 inside the VanDyke Mortgage Convention Center.

Over the weekend, a VIP welcome reception will kick off the festivities, featuring local leaders. A wreath making workshop will also take place thanks to Sweetwater Floral, as well as an early look at the Christmas decorations featured on the Hackley and Hume Homes Tour.

The weekend is in partnership with Every Woman's Place, where awareness booths and donations will be accepted, ensuring that Every Woman's Place continues to serve West Michigan.

Girlfriends Getaway is $60 for registration, and add-on experiences are also available for purchase. Tickets to the Michigan Makers Market are free to Girlfriends Getaway registrants or $5 for the public.

Carla M. Flanders, event producer for the getaway weekend and Kalin Sheick from Sweetwater Floral visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event

Visit girlfriendsgetaway.org for more information and to register. Visit michiganmakersmarket.org for more information about the Market.

