"Downton Shabby": A man's DIY adventure to fix up his family's 600-year-old English castle

Imagine you're on an ancestry site looking at your history and who you're related to. Then, you discover your family owned a castle, but now it's in disrepair after 600 years.

Hopwood DePree experienced this exact scenario and he is now on a mission to save his ancestral home, an abandoned 60-room English castle built in 1426. He even wrote a book about his DIY adventure called "Downton Shabby."

DePree joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share his story of how he packed his bags from L.A. to England to fix up his 600-year-old estate.

Meet DePree in person at Schuller Books on 28ths Street on June 1 at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but reservations are recommended.

Learn more about his story and follow along the restoration journey at hopwoodxiv.com.