Download these apps before going on your next camping trip

Summer is here, and many of us are packing the cars and RVs with camping gear! Before heading out on your vacation, here are some apps to help you better prepare for what mother nature has in store.

The Tick App

The forest is a huge hotspot for ticks. If you’re concerned about the risk of tick bites in your neck of the woods, download The Tick App.

With The Tick App, you can download the latest information on tick prevention, how to identify ticks, how to remove them and see tick activity in your area.

Plus, you can contribute to the research by reporting ticks wherever you are.

Seek by iNaturalist

Have you ever come across a plant or critter on a nature trail and wonder, “what’s that?” Instead of going on google spending countless minutes trying to find what you saw, just pull out your camera and “seek” the answer.

Seek can identify commonly recorded insects, birds, plants, amphibians, and more wherever you are in the world without the internet!

Seek draws its data from millions of wildlife observations on the iNaturalist database created by over 400,000 scientists and naturalists, so the app is able to identify hundreds of creatures and plants.

Seek rewards families for exploring nature with virtual medals, encouraging everyone to learn more about mother nature.

MyRadar

When planning a camping trip, the most unpredictable factor is the weather. Instead of waiting five minutes to see if the weather will change, use MyRadar to quickly see what weather is headed your way in real-time!

Turn on the location feature on your phone, open up MyRadar, and the app will display an animated weather radar for your current location so you can see if storms are brewing, or nothing but blue skies for your vacation.

You can also access temperature, weather forecasts, wind speeds, and more.

Offline Survival Manual

There’s glampers, campers, and then there are survivalists. If you’re planning to go “off the grid” for your next outdoor adventure, the Offline Survival Manual will be a handy tool out in the wilderness!

This highly-rated app puts essential survival information at your fingertips, no internet required. Fully functional offline, it contains information on how to find food, build a shelter, make a fire, and more.

The Offline Survival Manual is available on Google Play. For iPhone users, download the SAS Survival Guide on the app store.