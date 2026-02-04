Donut Dash Fun Run Strengthens Community Ties With Law Enforcement

Community events that bridge the connection and conversation between local law enforcement and members of the public bring out the best in both parties, and for the past seven years, Swift Printing has contributed to the bridge by hosting the Donut Dash, a fun run or walk that welcomes members of the community and members of the Grand Rapids Police Department together in participation. This year's Donut Dash will be held Tuesday, February 17 beginning at 6 P.M.

The Donut Dash is more than just a fun run combining the stereotype of cops and donuts - proceeds from the race benefit the Grand Rapids Police Foundation to continue supporting programs that strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community.

In the spirit of Fat Tuesday, participants will eat paczkis along the route.

The event is free to register, although donations are encouraged. Participants will begin at the Red Lion Parking Lot at 412 Bridge Street.

Swift Printing President and Donut Dash Coordinator Jessica Gutowski-Slaydon and GRPD Deputy Chief of Police Joe Trigg visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok