Donate to the Dollar Drive-Thru on July 7, support non-profit Loaves & Fishes

Some of the donation locations in the video are incorrect. The following web article has all the correct donation locations.

Summer is here, but for families struggling to feed their kids, that means school lunch programs are gone. For those struggling to make sure there's food on the table, Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes is partnering with OnStaff Group to host their 11th annual Dollar Drive Thru to help support these families.

The 11th annual Dollar Drive Thru will take place July 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations can be made at the following locations in Kalamazoo and Portage:

Sturgis Bank & Trust Portage Banking Center

8025 Creekside Dr.

Panera Bread on W. Main

5119 W Main St.

6278 S Westnedge Ave.

5627 Gull Rd.

Old National Bank

5003 Century Ave.

4431 Centre Ave.

3201 Portage St.

OnStaff Portage Location

5207 Portage Rd., Portage

At the OnStaff Traveler's Cafe and Pub, there will be giveaways all day, a breakfast where all sales from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be donated to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fish, drink specials in the afternoon, and a drawing for a chance to win gift cards and other prizes.

All donations will support Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes to help feed families in the area.

Online donations can be made at kzoolf.org or via Venmo: @kzoolf.

This segment is sponsored by OnStaff Group.