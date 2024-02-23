"Disney's Descendants" take over the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Disney has its fair share of fabulous villains, but they typically don't get the spotlight. The latest production at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is all about the bad guys, girls, and their kids from so many of the Disney classics.

Disney's Descendants The Musical is based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies. The story takes place on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived. The teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island, until now and discover a world beyond any of them have ever imagined.

Performances will take place March 1 – 17. Shows are on Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., then Saturday, March 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more at grct.org