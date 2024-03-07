Watch Now
Disney Princess: The Concert! is coming to Miller Auditorium on March 9

Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 07, 2024
If you're the type of person who loves Disney, especially the music, there's an upcoming concert featuring featuring these classic tunes sung by amazing talent from Broadway and television stars.

Disney Princess - The Concert! will star Susan Egan (original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ in Hercules), BroadwayWorld® Award-winner Syndee Winters ('Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton), and Arielle Jacobs (Broadway's 'Jasmine' in Aladdin), and many more.

The music and concert will allow adults and kids alike to relive their favorite movies and joy of Disney at this internationally acclaimed concert experience.

Songs to include: A Whole New World, Just Around the Riverbend, Part of Your World, Let It Go, and more!

The concert will take place at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on March 9.

There will be a special Princess Tea event inside the Fetzer Center at 5:30 where guests can meet and greet with the Princesses on stage. Then the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more at millerauditorium.com.

