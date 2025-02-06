Disney on Ice: Into the Magic brings Coco, Frozen, Moana, and more characters to life this weekend

For kids who love Moana, Elsa and Anna, Cocoa, and any other members of the Disney cast of characters won't want to miss the upcoming performance of Disney on Ice at Van Andel Arena.

Cast member Julia Choi, who happens to play Moana, joins Fox 17 to talk about this magical show and even brought in some costumes from Coco.

Disney on Ice will take place on the following dates and times:

· Friday, February 7 — 7:00 PM

· Saturday, February 8 — 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

· Sunday, February 9 — 10:30 AM & 2:30 PM

Tickets range from $20 to $125 and can be purchased at disneyonice.com/into-the-magic.

