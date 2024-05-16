Discover turtles, songbirds, and butterflies at John Ball Zoo's next Wildlife Exploration Day on May 25

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Exploring wildlife is a daily activity at John Ball Zoo, and they want to share that passion with the community. The zoo is hosting another Michigan Wildlife Day, with special activities and events focusing on turtles and songbirds, on May 25.

This is the second event in John Ball Zoo’s Wildlife Exploration Days Series. Wildlife Exploration Days focus on educating guests about animals and conservation through fun activities.

Guests can become a Wildlife Explorer through the Wildlife Explorer Passport! The passport has fun additional activities to each of their six Wildlife Exploration Days that happen once a month April through September. When visiting Exploration Stations, earn a badge for the passport. The more badges you collect, the more chances you have to win a prize!

The event will also feature entertainment and princesses, including Anna, Elsa, Cinderella, Belle, and Mary Poppins.

Michigan Wildlife Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free for John Ball Zoo members, $24.95 for adults, and $18.95 for youth and seniors.

Learn more about this event at jbzoo.org.