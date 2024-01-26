Discover the beauty of Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in the winter months

The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is beautiful in the warmer months, but there is something special about embracing the outdoors during the chilly winter months.

2024 Nature Book Club

The next book club is on February 20 featuring Fox and I by Catherine Raven. This book club will be on the third Tuesday of each month. There will be two meetings that day at 10:30 a.m. in the Institute’s Visitor Center and one on Zoom at 7 p.m.

Conservation in a Changing World

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute's new lecture series is Conservation in a Changing World. The next lecture is February 23 from 11 a.m. – noon. Lunch is also available. The topic will be capturing conservation through storytelling.

What’s in Your Backyard

This year-long program begins on February 15 with their Stewardship Coordinator discussing spring planting. The program is in-person and on Zoom from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Candlelight Trails Hike

The next hike will take place on February 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sign up early to check out snowshoes!

To learn more about the events taking place at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.