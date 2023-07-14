Discover the beautiful art on Holland's walls at the Tulip City Mural Festival

A new festival in Holland is celebrating the Eastcore neighborhood's diversity through culture and public art at the first-ever Tulip City Walls Mural Festival.

Presented by 3sixty, a community development organization in Holland’s Eastcore neighborhood, will be highlighting the murals around the area.

In addition to the murals themselves, special events have been planned for each day of the festival. Thursday through Sunday early afternoon, the public is invited to view the transformation of the walls of five Eastcore businesses at the festival venue at Columbia Avenue between 17th and 20th Street:



On Thursday, July 27 between 5 to 7 p.m., we will hold our Dog Parade and Pageant. The Parade will start at Prospect Park and continue down Columbia Avenue to the Festival venue for the Pageant. HPD’s K-9 Division will be the Grand Marshals! Prizes will be awarded to the Best Costume, Best in Pageant, and Talent.

Friday, July 28, from 3 to 7 p.m., sixteen Holland non-profits will present overviews of the resources they offer to the public. In addition, City on the Hill and Lighthouse Immigration Services will conduct an Immunization Drive for the Holland community.

Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the public is invited to participate in TCW’s Mini Mural Contest at Prospect Park, hosted by Cultureworks. People’s Choice awards will be given to the top three murals.

Also on Saturday, shop for vintage and collectibles at the Mitten Vintage Market featuring 25+ vendors. The market will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Columbia Avenue & 20.

Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, come and see your favorite cars, from antique to souped-up, at the Cars and Coffee “flash mob” event.

The festival will take place July 27-30.

For more information visit TulipCityWalls.com.