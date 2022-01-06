Discover new career opportunities at Spectrum Health

Locally governed and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Spectrum Health is focused on its mission to improve health, inspire hope and save lives. If you’ve been thinking about a career change and want to join their mission, Spectrum Health has many career opportunities to choose from.

Micalah Webster, Manager of Talent Selection at Spectrum Health, talks about how people can start a career at any of their medical facilities.

Roles available to apply for are medical social workers, registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, and more.

Spectrum Health is offering sign-on bonuses for most positions, flexible schedules, part-time or full-time opportunities, and an extensive list of benefits. They have many resources, benefits, and programs to help support wellness goals:

Home-life support: resources to help with home life. Spectrum Health has resources available to help their team members find child or elder care, discounts to common items – like cell phone providers, even a team member food pantry that our team members donate to fellow team members in need.

Well-being support: resources to support mental health and wellness. Through their employee assistance program, not only team members but also their dependents have access to mental health support, counseling, college planning resources. Spectrum Health also offers free access to Headspace, a meditation app, and a wellness program called Healthy Lifestyles to promote personal wellness.

Work-life support: resources to help team members develop professionally, as well as support them on-site. Spectrum Health is a network of 31,000 people and wants its team members to connect. They offer inclusion resource groups – like the Veterans group, or SHAARE, Spectrum Health African Americans for Resources & Engagement - people with shared interests coming together to shape culture. They offer opportunities for continued learning through our Spectrum Health University, as well as LinkedIn Learning and even Tuition Reimbursement for those who want to go to school.

To find out more about the open positions and to apply, visit spectrumhealth.org/careers and search for your position of interest.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.