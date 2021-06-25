Discover handmade treasures at Merchants and Makers in Holland

Find handcrafted, homemade, unique, and one-of-a-kind treasures made by local artists at Merchants and Makers this weekend in Holland.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Holland Civic Center will host over 100 local makers showcasing their handmade goods such as jewelry, paintings, baked goods, lawn art, and so much more.

Food trucks Voyage Bowls and Beechers Pretzels will be on sight, along with live music performed by Max Lockwood.

The entrance fee is $3, but kids get in free.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com