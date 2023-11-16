Discover handmade treasures at Merchants and Makers Holiday Shoppe

One of the best ways to shop for friends and family over the holidays is at the Merchants and Makers Holiday Shoppe market. Not only will people find one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted items, but they'll be supporting local makers right here in West Michigan.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Holland Civic Center will host over 100 local makers showcasing their handmade goods such as jewelry, paintings, baked goods, lawn art, and so much more.

The entrance fee is $3, but kids get in free.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com