Discover handmade treasures at Merchants and Makers Holiday Shoppe

Posted at 11:57 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 11:58:58-05

One of the best ways to shop for friends and family over the holidays is at the Merchants and Makers Holiday Shoppe market. Not only will people find one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted items, but they'll be supporting local makers right here in West Michigan.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Holland Civic Center will host over 100 local makers showcasing their handmade goods such as jewelry, paintings, baked goods, lawn art, and so much more.

The entrance fee is $3, but kids get in free.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com

