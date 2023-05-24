Discover art and events hosted by Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts this summer

Art makes cities more vibrant, beautiful, and exciting, and Grand Rapids is incredibly lucky to have Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts, an organization dedicated to uplifting artists and spreading creativity not just in Grand Rapids, but all over West Michigan.

The first event will be the Divison Ave Art and Cultural Festival on June 10. The art fair will take place at The Stray on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lions and Rabbits is still looking for artisans, performance artists, and small business vendors for this year's event.

Then throughout the summer, Lions and Rabbits will be partnering with other cities like Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Ada Village to place murals and other art throughout the city.

No payment is required for artists to apply, and markets range from a $25/deposit to a $50/vendor fee.

Learn more at lionsandrabbits.com.