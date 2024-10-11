Discover Apple Recipes with Meijer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. That phrase dates back to the late 1800's, but the core of the statement still rings true. eating fresh fruits and vegetables is good for you. Right now apple season is in full swing.

Meijer Nutrition Education Specialists and Registered Dietitians, Beth Eggleston and Jodi Vander Meer, shared some of their favorite recipes with the Mix Team.

Apple Farro Salad

Ingredients:



1 Cup Farro

1 ½ Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 ½ Tbsp Honey

1 Tbsp Grainy Mustard

¼ Cup + 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 Green Onions, thinly sliced

1 Large Apple, diced

½ Cup Crumbled Feta Cheese

½ Cup Dried Cherries

½ Cup Toasted Walnuts*, chopped

* Toast walnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat. Cook, tossing frequently, until toasted in aroma.

Instructions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Prepare farro according to package directions.

3.Whisk Together Dressing. In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in the oil, while whisking, until all the oil is combined.

4. Toss Salad. Add onions, apple, cheese, cherries, walnuts and farro to the bowl. Toss until well combined.

5. Serve immediately or serve cold. Enjoy!

Cinnamon Apple Energy Balls

Ingredients:



2 cups old-fashioned oats

¼ cup ground golden flaxseed

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup almond butter

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt

1 medium Michigan Apple, grated (Recommended Apple Variety: Cortland, Gala, Ida Red, Jonathan, Northern Spy, Rome)

Serving Size: Makes approx. 12 (2 bites) servings

DIRECTIONS:



In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flaxseed, and cinnamon. In another bowl or a liquid measuring cup, stir together the almond butter, honey, vanilla, and pinch of salt until well combined. Pour over the oat mixture and stir until everything is evenly coated. Stir in the grated apple. (Can use your hands to ensure the mixture is well blended). Scoop the mixture into tablespoon-sized portions, and use your hands to squeeze the mixture together into balls. (Slightly wet hands will help to keep the mixture from sticking). Store the energy bites in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They will keep for 3-4 days.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok