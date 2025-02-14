Discover 52 seasonal non-alcoholic beverages in "Monday Night Mocktails"

Sharing drinks with friends means a variety of libations, but sometimes there needs to be an option where a non-alcoholic drink can be an option.

In a world where socializing and relaxation often revolve around alcoholic beverages, Jennifer Newens introduces a refreshing alternative with her new book, Monday Night Mocktails. Newens believes that everyone deserves to have a special drink in a fancy glass with a pretty garnish at the end of a long day – whether or not they choose to put booze in it!

This vibrant collection features 52 delightful non-alcoholic mocktail recipes, offering a unique drink for every week of the year. The book breathes new life into classic cocktails with her inventive takes on beloved favorites such as:

· Virgin Margarita

· Fauxjito

· Nearly Negroni

Additionally, the book presents non-alcoholic versions of original creations, including:

· Turmeric Meyer Lemon Pop

· Peach-Rosemary Spritz

· Star Anise Mango Mocktail

This book is available on Amazon and wherever books are cold. Learn more by visiting thecollectivebook.studio.

