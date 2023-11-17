Discover 350+ local crafters and artists during 31st annual Christmas in Lowell

The holiday season is a season of nostalgia, and for those yearning for that small-town charm around Christmas, head to Lowell for the 31st annual Christmas in Lowell event.

During this three-day event, discover over 350 artists and crafters showcasing their gifts and creations in the 60 magically unique homes and businesses throughout Historic Lowell.

Handmade items for sale will include Christmas decorations, folk art and fine art, antiques and re-found treasures, primitives and garden art, wood products, ceramics, leather goods, crocheted and knitted crafts, hand-crafted purses, bags and totes, home-made rugs, and quilts, and much, much more.

31st Annual Christmas Through Lowell will take place at the following dates and times:

Friday, November 17: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 18: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 19: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Take a look at the digital event guide by visiting ChristmasThroughLowell.org.